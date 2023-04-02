How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

April 2, 1923: One of the outstanding features in the performance this season by Ruth St. Denis, Ted Shawn and the Denishawn Dancers, set to appear at the Chatterton tomorrow night, is the gorgeousness of the costumes and scenic settings. Critics have emphasized the beauty of the embroidered Spanish shawl which Miss St. Denis wears, a gift from Mme. Amelita Galli-Curci, a popular opera singer.

75 years ago

April 2, 1948: March layoffs of more than 350 workers at Eureka Williams boosted the current unemployment in the Bloomington area well over the 1,500 mark and put unemployment payments for the month at $100,000. It was estimated that total employment at Eureka Williams now stands at about 1,400. The oil shortage has played havoc with the sale of Oil-O-Matic burners.

50 years ago

April 2, 1973: Things are going from wetter to worse. As a change from the incessant rain, Twin Citians may catch sight of snow flurries before Tuesday dawns. More snow, mixed with rain, may fall Tuesday.

25 years ago

April 2, 1998: The Children's Foundation, 403 S. State St. in Bloomington, received one of four statewide awards given by the Department of Children and Family Services for the local agency's Crisis Nursery, where parents can leave their children for up to 72 hours if necessary. The nursery was selected because of its commitment to helping families resolve their own problems, a DCFS official said.

