How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Feb. 8, 1923: The hunt for $6,000 worth of radium belonging to Dr. F.M. Hagans of Lincoln came to an end when visiting technical expert A.H. Miller used an electroscope to discover the bit of precious metal in the ash heap of St. Clara’s Hospital. The radium needles were likely carried out of the room in some waste bandages. The collection of radium used by Dr. Hagans amounted to 155 milligrams, of which 35 milligrams was lost and now must be separated from the ashes.

75 years ago

Feb. 8, 1948: As is the case with every presidential aspirant, Robert A. Taft, who will speak here next week, is surrounded every waking hour with newsmen who pound out reams of copy concerning his every word and action — including the fact that he had pancakes for breakfast. Twenty-four “regulars” are traveling with the Ohio senator on his current junket in a three-car special train, and eight Central Illinois newsmen will join his encourage in Bloomington.

50 years ago

Feb. 8, 1973: Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of a McLean County Highway Department road conveyer should contact the department, which seems to have lost one. Auditor Elisabeth Stubblefield told the county board’s finance committee that an inventory of property revealed the roughly $15,000 conveyer could not be accounted for. Highway Superintendent Herbert Bekermeier “thinks maybe he traded it,” she said, but also thinks it may be around somewhere.

25 years ago

Feb. 8, 1998: Bob Nielsen, currently assistant superintendent for curriculum in Urbana, will take over as Bloomington District 87 superintendent on July 1. He said he wants to give each building flexibility in how it achieves district academic goals. “We have unbelievably talented people teaching today, but at times they are treated as kids,” he said. “... I trust a teacher’s judgment.”

100 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'

Compiled by Pantagraph staff