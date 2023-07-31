How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

July 31, 1923: Deputy sheriffs Lynn Morrison and John Mantle were called out to South Hinshaw Avenue, where a woman reportedly used a horse whip on a man. Mrs. W.T. Marsee of 1308 S. Hinshaw said that Robert Arnold of 1308 S. Hinshaw had made remarks which reflected upon the former's character and she proceeded to chastise Mr. Arnold. The latter said he made no such remarks. The incident occasioned considerable interest in the neighborhood.

75 years ago

July 31, 1948: Thirty candidates are vying for the position of McLean County 4-H Fair queen. Ten finalists will be chosen from clubs selling the most tickets per member; they will be interviewed at 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at the fairgrounds. Three judges will score them on personality, beauty and 4-H club work. One girl will be chosen queen, and the other nine will act as attendants.

50 years ago

July 31, 1973: The architect for the O'Neil Park swimming pool complex was ordered by the Bloomington City Council to complete final plans and seek construction bids "with no more delays." Several members chided architect Russell Dankert after he confessed that the $356,000 estimate he gave last month was inaccurate and the real number was $398,000. "We're not paying you for wishful thinking," one council member told him.

25 years ago

July 31, 1998: For the first time since The Grass Roots and Guess Who in 1991, the McLean County Fair traded cowboy boots and two-stepping rhythm for the long hair, screaming guitar sound of rock 'n' roll. Legendary rock bands Survivor and Starship gave high-energy performances at Thursday night's Grandstand show.

101 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'