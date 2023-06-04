How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

June 4, 1923: Yesterday was a real summer day, and many people took advantage of the comforts afforded in Miller Park. Boating was popular for many. All 42 boats were kept in use during the afternoon and evening, and there was a line of persons wanting their turn. Twenty more boats have been ordered and will arrive shortly.

75 years ago

June 4, 1948: Bloomington-Normal began the 21st consecutive rainless day, thereby establishing a new spring record for Central Illinois. The last rain stopped falling at 5:30 a.m. May 15. Records show no duplication of the lengthy dry siege.

50 years ago

June 4, 1973: A permit was issued for the first building in a $2 million Brandtville Shopping Center at the southwest corner of U.S. 66 and U.S. 150. The $123,300 building permit was for a new Bob Johnson's Brandtville Cafe. It will contain more than 12,000 square feet and be about the size of the present restaurant.

25 years ago

June 4, 1998: The Russians are coming — and they'll be moving very fast. Prairie Air Show '98, to be held Aug. 21-23 at the Central Illinois Regional Airport at Bloomington-Normal, will have a distinctly foreign flavor this year with the appearance of 12 Russian aircraft, including several versions of the high-powered Russian MiG fighter. "They're big, noisy, after-burning fast mamas," said Dave Keim, executive director of the air show.

