75 years ago: 16 types of aircraft arrive in Bloomington

100 years ago

June 25, 1922: Miss Ruth Maguire, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Maguire of Wood Driver, and Forrest Quinn, son of Mrs. Mary Quinn, matron of the Withers Home of this city, were married at the First Presbyterian Church, Wood River. Quinn is a former student of Wesleyan and Normal universities and a popular member of Phi Gamma Delta. He has taken up scientific farming near Bloomington, where he and his bride will reside.

75 years ago

June 25, 1947: Sixteen types of aircraft will stop briefly in Bloomington on the first leg of the annual Illinois Chamber of Commerce air tour of the state. The 32-plane flight will include Stinson, Beachcraft, Bonanza, Swift, Cessna, Ercoupe, Sterman, Funk, Cub Cruiser, Fairchild Aeronca, Chief, Howard, Spartan, Navion, Piper Cruiser and AT-6. A brief program and refreshments will be ready for the 72 pilots when they land.

50 years ago

June 25, 1972: John Donavan, the man in charge of the YMCA's underwater rescue and recovery team, demonstrated safety techniques by sitting in the backseat of a car as it was lowered into the Rowe Construction Co. gravel pit. Donavon sat calmly in the back as the car filled with water; then, when the water pressure on the inside and outside of the car were equal, he took a gulp of air, climbed into the front seat of the car and swam free.

25 years ago

June 25, 1997: The Clinton power plant received the poorest grades in its history as part of a biennial review by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Operations, engineering and plant support were all given marks of "adequate," the lowest of three grades. Maintenance was rated "good," but no area received the highest mark of "superior." In the previous report, issued in June 1995, Clinton received assessments of "superior" in maintenance and plant support, and "good" in operations and engineering.

Compiled by Pantagraph staff