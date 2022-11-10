75 years ago: 100,000 communists in U.S., Kiwanis Club told

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Nov. 10, 1922: One of the largest funerals ever held in Delavan was that of Harry A. Bucke, who lost his life in an automobile accident earlier this week. A military funeral was held at the Presbyterian church of which he was a member. A military escort of nearly 100 men in uniform, members of the Delavan Post 382, of which the deceased was a member, other posts of nearby cities and members of the Illinois National Guard attended as well.

75 years ago

Nov. 10, 1947: There are 100,000 card-carrying communists in the United States, said Douglas D. Getchell, commander of the Illinois American Legion, who addressed the Kiwanis Club at the Illinois hotel. Getchell painted a dark picture of the strength of the United States armed forces and said the Legion supports universal military training legislation and a bill to outlaw the Communistic party on the ballot "because it is not a political party but a conspiracy to overthrow the government."

50 years ago

Nov. 10, 1972: Normal and Illinois State University officials have initiated a crackdown on dogs running at large. Normal's new dogcatcher, James Dykes, has picked up more than 20 dogs in a week and a half and has taken about six home to their owners with warnings that they should keep them tied up. A new ISU campus policy also prohibits all animals from university residence halls and apartments. Fish are the only pets permitted.

25 years ago

Nov. 10, 1997: Chuck's Harley-Davidson, 2027 Ireland Grove Road in Bloomington, is celebrating its 25th anniversary. The business was a dream for Chuck Feken, who died just eight years after its 1972 opening. His wife, Winnie, continued to run the business alone, and now has plans for an expansion that would more than double its size to 17,000 to 20,000 square feet.