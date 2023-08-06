How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Aug. 6, 1923: Miss Marion Ahlenius is entertaining at her home, 609 E. Washington St., in honor of Miss Gladys Ehlers, who leaves this week for California. A native of Bloomington, she attended Illinois Wesleyan University for the past year and has made an unlimited number of friends. She will visit a friend and relatives in California before taking up her studies at the University of California at Berkeley.

75 years ago

Aug. 6, 1948: Fifty million dollars — of which $10 million would be used by Illinois State Normal University — is needed by the five state teacher colleges for new buildings to handle overflow enrollments. Paul Street, chairman of the joint alumni council for the institutions, said many of the buildings were requested before the war. "New construction must be rushed," he said. "All of the plants have needed new buildings for many years, and postwar students' bodies are jamming the present buildings to such an extent that adequate instruction cannot be given."

50 years ago

Aug. 6, 1973: At least two Bloomington homes fronting on shaded Franklin Park will be considered for nomination to the National Register of Historic Sites, said Keith Sculle, a field surveyor for the Illinois Historic Sites Survey, which makes recommendations for inclusion on the list. The top prospects are the former residences of Adlai E. Stevenson and Gov. Joseph W. Fifer. Another Stevenson home at Metamora, where he lived before coming to Bloomington, is also being considered.

25 years ago

Aug. 6, 1998: The Lepidopterists Society, a professional society dedicated to the study of butterflies and moths, held its annual meeting at Eureka College over the weekend. In charge of the activities on campus was Mike Toliver, a biology professor who has been a member of the society since 1963. His collection includes the endangered Schaus Swallowtail butterfly, which a former society member left with Toliver's parents in 1972 while he was serving in Vietnam.

Pantagraph back-to-school ads from the 1920s to 1990s Ike Livingston & Sons - Aug. 27, 1920 W.H. Roland - Sept. 3, 1926 Miller-Jones Co. - Aug. 29, 1929 Livingston's - Sept. 2, 1930 The Newmarket - Sept. 4, 1936 J.C. Penney - Aug. 26, 1937 JC Penney's - Sept. 6, 1940 Rexall Drug Store - Sept. 6, 1940 Sears, Roebuck and Co. - Aug. 29, 1941 The Woolen Mill Store - Aug. 20, 1942 Bloomington Association of Commerce - Aug. 12, 1947 Bloomington Federal Savings and Loan - Aug. 9, 1953 Penney's - Aug. 22, 1954 Branom's Junior Boot Shop - Aug. 10, 1956 Pantagraph Printing and Stationery - Aug. 10, 1956 Ulbrich & Kraft - Aug. 10, 1956 Klemm's - Aug. 6, 1961 Jack & Jill - Aug. 9, 1961 Ensenberger's - Aug. 9, 1961 Klemm's - Aug. 9, 1961 The Bootery - Aug. 18, 1963 Corn Belt Finance - Aug. 27, 1966 Moberly & Klenner's - Aug. 30, 1969 Murrays - Aug. 15, 1973 Pines - Aug. 16, 1973 Discount Den - Aug. 16, 1973 Sorg's Jewelers - Aug. 16, 1973 The Woolen Mill - Aug. 16, 1973 Frederick's - Aug. 16, 1973 Bass Shoe Factory - Aug. 16, 1973 Livingston's - Aug. 16, 1973 Adolph's Discount Center - Aug. 26, 1973 Pines - July 30, 1981 The Little Folks - July 30, 1981 Eastland - July 30, 1981 JC Penney - Aug. 8, 1982 Pines - Aug. 15, 1985 Carle - Aug. 26, 1984 The Alamo - Aug. 26, 1984 Fox & Hounds Aug. 26, 1984 Kellogg's - Aug. 14, 1988 Eastland - Aug. 10, 1991 Top It Off - Aug. 13, 1992 Lens Lab - Aug. 13, 1992 CityLine - Sept. 4, 1997