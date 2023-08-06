How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.
100 years ago
Aug. 6, 1923: Miss Marion Ahlenius is entertaining at her home, 609 E. Washington St., in honor of Miss Gladys Ehlers, who leaves this week for California. A native of Bloomington, she attended Illinois Wesleyan University for the past year and has made an unlimited number of friends. She will visit a friend and relatives in California before taking up her studies at the University of California at Berkeley.
75 years ago
Aug. 6, 1948: Fifty million dollars — of which $10 million would be used by Illinois State Normal University — is needed by the five state teacher colleges for new buildings to handle overflow enrollments. Paul Street, chairman of the joint alumni council for the institutions, said many of the buildings were requested before the war. "New construction must be rushed," he said. "All of the plants have needed new buildings for many years, and postwar students' bodies are jamming the present buildings to such an extent that adequate instruction cannot be given."
50 years ago
Aug. 6, 1973: At least two Bloomington homes fronting on shaded Franklin Park will be considered for nomination to the National Register of Historic Sites, said Keith Sculle, a field surveyor for the Illinois Historic Sites Survey, which makes recommendations for inclusion on the list. The top prospects are the former residences of Adlai E. Stevenson and Gov. Joseph W. Fifer. Another Stevenson home at Metamora, where he lived before coming to Bloomington, is also being considered.
25 years ago
Aug. 6, 1998: The Lepidopterists Society, a professional society dedicated to the study of butterflies and moths, held its annual meeting at Eureka College over the weekend. In charge of the activities on campus was Mike Toliver, a biology professor who has been a member of the society since 1963. His collection includes the endangered Schaus Swallowtail butterfly, which a former society member left with Toliver's parents in 1972 while he was serving in Vietnam.
Pantagraph back-to-school ads from the 1920s to 1990s
Ike Livingston & Sons - Aug. 27, 1920
W.H. Roland - Sept. 3, 1926
Miller-Jones Co. - Aug. 29, 1929
Livingston's - Sept. 2, 1930
The Newmarket - Sept. 4, 1936
J.C. Penney - Aug. 26, 1937
JC Penney's - Sept. 6, 1940
Rexall Drug Store - Sept. 6, 1940
Sears, Roebuck and Co. - Aug. 29, 1941
The Woolen Mill Store - Aug. 20, 1942
Bloomington Association of Commerce - Aug. 12, 1947
Bloomington Federal Savings and Loan - Aug. 9, 1953
Penney's - Aug. 22, 1954
Branom's Junior Boot Shop - Aug. 10, 1956
Pantagraph Printing and Stationery - Aug. 10, 1956
Ulbrich & Kraft - Aug. 10, 1956
Klemm's - Aug. 6, 1961
Jack & Jill - Aug. 9, 1961
Ensenberger's - Aug. 9, 1961
Klemm's - Aug. 9, 1961
The Bootery - Aug. 18, 1963
Corn Belt Finance - Aug. 27, 1966
Moberly & Klenner's - Aug. 30, 1969
Murrays - Aug. 15, 1973
Pines - Aug. 16, 1973
Discount Den - Aug. 16, 1973
Sorg's Jewelers - Aug. 16, 1973
The Woolen Mill - Aug. 16, 1973
Frederick's - Aug. 16, 1973
Bass Shoe Factory - Aug. 16, 1973
Livingston's - Aug. 16, 1973
Adolph's Discount Center - Aug. 26, 1973
Pines - July 30, 1981
The Little Folks - July 30, 1981
Eastland - July 30, 1981
JC Penney - Aug. 8, 1982
Pines - Aug. 15, 1985
Carle - Aug. 26, 1984
The Alamo - Aug. 26, 1984
Fox & Hounds Aug. 26, 1984
Kellogg's - Aug. 14, 1988
Eastland - Aug. 10, 1991
Top It Off - Aug. 13, 1992
Lens Lab - Aug. 13, 1992
CityLine - Sept. 4, 1997
Compiled by Pantagraph staff