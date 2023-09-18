How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region. 100 years ago

Sept. 18, 1923: Local merchants and window decorators are busy making the final arrangements for the opening of the Fall Style show. The unveiling of the display windows will take place at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. During the following three days, Central Illinois shoppers will have the opportunity to view elaborate showings in the display windows and stores. Buyers from the Bloomington stores have recently returned from travel nationally and abroad, and apparel direct from New York and Paris will be on display.

75 years ago

Sept. 18, 1948: While Jerry Haberkorn of Chatsworth won the contour plowing contest there on the F.L. Livingston farm, the Future Farmer team from Fairbury High School won the contour staking contest. Twelve hundred people attended the all-day program, with many demonstrations and tours held in the forenoon.

50 years agoSept. 18, 1973: Gov. Daniel Walker has signed into law a bill making white oak the state tree. The white oak is a substitute for the “native oak” as the state tree, a designation that persisted from 1907 despite the fact that “native oak” refers to roughly 20 varieties of the tree native to Illinois. More than 900,000 school children took part earlier in this year in a poll to decide which of the native oaks should be set apart as the state tree.

25 years ago

Sept. 18, 1998: McLean County Unit 5’s difficult task of assigning more than 9,700 students to 14 grade schools, two middle schools and two high schools next year is approaching an end — but plenty of work remains. The first phase of redistricting hearings wrapped up with about 70 parents talking to school officials at Fairview Elementary School in Normal. Several urged the board to consider allowing all students who attend Fairview to go to the same middle school.

