How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Feb. 12, 1923: Despite the rain, scores of women flocked to Roland's store to select their pretty wash frocks at special prices. The 25 Living Models attracted much attention. The sale continues and more than 5,500 crisp new frocks are being offered at prices from $1.68 to $8.95, with 500 aprons at 94 cents and $1.25.

75 years ago

Feb. 12, 1948: "The Wild Palms," William Faulkner's book which was banned in Bloomington, was a sellout in Normal within 24 hours after 75 copies were received by a Normal business. One customer demanded his money back, saying the book wasn't half as bad as he thought it would be and that it wasn't worth a quarter.

50 years ago

Feb. 12, 1973: Jamie McGee of Lockport will discuss the 45-15 plan for year-round school with the Flanagan Education Association on Feb. 20 at the Flanagan Elementary Learning Center. The system has been put into operation in the Lockport schools where McGee is a math consultant. The 45-15 plan divides the school year into four nine-week school periods and four three-week vacation periods.

25 years ago

Feb. 12, 1998: Move a few door handles, rearrange some shelves, add parking spaces and point the school's entrance in a different direction. Those are all the differences between Unit 5's planned new school in north Normal and Pepper Ridge Elementary, which opened several years ago. The district's board has approved an architect's timeline to begin construction of the 700-student school at the intersection of Raab Road and Henry Street.

