50 years ago: Wapella schools to allow slacks

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Jan. 19, 1923: Miss Edith Baugh, 1117 Hovey, Normal, and Miss Rowena Jones of Bloomington entertained 18 young women with a delightful party at the former's home. The party was a shower in compliment to Miss Myrtle Gee of Farmer City, who is to wed Dewey Hibbens of Bloomington in the near future. Miss Gee was the recipient of a handsome cedar chest filled with lovely gifts.

75 years ago

Jan. 19, 1948: An amendment that will further control the preparation of refuse for collection by city trucks received oral approval from Normal trustees. In essence, the measure provides that corn cobs and shucks, lawn clippings and weeds, ashes, paper, cans, bottles and broken glass must be placed in containers on the city parkway for pickup. It was drawn up by the city attorney as a method of keeping gutters clean.

50 years ago

Jan. 19, 1973: The Wapella Community Unit 5 Board of Education adopted a revised dress code which allows girls to wear slacks to school. The action came exactly two years after Jonni Lane Karr, then a freshman, was sent home for wearing slacks to school. The girl's parents, Mr. and Mrs. Mark Lane, filed a lawsuit against the board, claiming their constitutional rights had been violated.

25 years ago

Jan. 20, 1998: The opening of Cornerstone Youth Centre at 724 W. Washington St., Bloomington, is set for early this summer. Kim Goodman and her husband, Joe, decided to move from Minier to open the center after Kim Goodman said she had visions of creating a recreational center for teenagers. Already, a few neighborhood teens stick their heads in the door, and the Goodmans allow them to play pool and other games.

