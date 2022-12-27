50 years ago: Voters to decide how Bloomington city clerk to be appointed

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Dec. 27, 1922: The carriers of the Daily Pantagraph in Normal appreciate the good wishes and gifts receive from people on their routes from the little Christmas tree in Mr. Radford's Insurance office, the Normal headquarters of the eight boys. They were well remembered with small sums of money and many useful gifts. Every boy was present when the office was opened at 4:30 Christmas morning when the gifts were handed out, and the eyes of each boy are said to have popped out like marbles as the gifts were distributed.

75 years ago

Dec. 27, 1947: Two classmates at a Tennessee college were reunited for the holidays this week when Miss Louise Jesudian of Madras, India, came to be the house guest of Miss Lucile Hendrix, Clinton, school teacher, for Christmas week. Miss Hendrix met Miss Jesudian, also a teacher, while the former was studying at Peabody College in Nashville for her master's degree.

50 years ago

Dec. 27, 1972: Bloomington voters will decide at the polls April 3 whether the city clerk should be a civil service employee. The city council adopted a resolution calling for a referendum to decide whether the city clerk should be appointed and be responsible to the city manager or whether the clerk should be appointed by the mayor and council for a four-year term with a fixed salary. The council decided last March that a clerk would be appointed and not elected.

25 years ago

Dec. 27, 1997: For 30 years, the building at 301 E. Beecher St., Bloomington, was Sherff Hall, the science building at Illinois Wesleyan University. Today, after a $5 renovation, it has been renamed the Center for Liberal Arts. The building was converted after Wesleyan's $25 million Center for Natural Sciences opened in fall 1995.

