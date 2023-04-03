How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

April 2, 1923: Members of the local G.A.R. Post formally occupied their room in the John McBarnes Memorial hall yesterday with a meeting at which several speakers were heard, including ex-Gov. Joseph Fifer. The meeting was attended by the Women's Relief Corps, Ladies of the G.A.R. Circle, Daughters of the Veterans and Sons of the Veterans.

75 years ago

April 2, 1948: Motorists who have been trying vainly to cross Clinton street at the Washington Street intersection got their long-awaited "break" at a city council meeting. There was approval by the state division of highways to install stop and go traffic lights at the two intersections.

50 years ago

April 2, 1973: The Unit 5 board raised top administrator salaries a maximum of $1,439 and tentatively raised the base salary for teachers to $8,000 for the 1973-74 school year. The tentative raise for teachers increases would bring the base salary up by $220. Two board members voted against it, saying $8,000 was "too much money" for teachers' base salary.

25 years ago

April 2, 1998: The state awarded its latest prison bid to Savanna, despite efforts by Streator to secure the facility for the area. This loss is LaSalle County's 14th attempt. The idea of a state prison is attractive because of the jobs it would create, officials agreed. "We need a shot in the arm a prison would bring," said advocate Ron Dittmer.

