How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Sept. 11, 1923: Every individual inhabitant of Illinois cities would be listed and classified as friendly or unfriendly to organized labor under a recommendation of Illinois Federation of Labor President John H. Walker, made at the federation's 41st annual convention in Decatur. Walker's plan provides for "ward, block and precinct committee organizations."

75 years ago

Sept. 11, 1948: Bloomington residents who have been bemoaning ruptured lawns in the wake of construction crews who have been putting in the new sewer system will have some relief, it seems. The city will award to distressed property owners the best blue grass seed available — probably in three-pound packages, or perhaps as much as needed to convert the torn-up areas of the lawn.

50 years ago

Sept. 11, 1973: Total enrollment at Twin City public and parochial schools is down about 100 students from six-day figures quoted a year ago. Overall enrollment stood at 10,010 students after about a week of classes in most schools. This marks the fourth year enrollment has shown a decline in the Bloomington-Normal area figures since they peaked at 16,415 in the fall of 1969.

25 years ago

Sept. 11, 1998: Construction of a Famous-Barr department store at Eastland Mall in Bloomington is set to kick off with a groundbreaking at 2 p.m. today at the mall. Famous-Barr, a division of St. Louis-based May Department Stores, is scheduled to open in fall of 1999. It will include 75,000 square feet on its first floor and 45,000 square feet on the second.

