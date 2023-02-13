How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Feb. 13, 1923: Mrs. Charles Hulva of Bloomington was recently going through old keepsakes of her mother, Mrs. W.H. Gardner, and found a copy of the famous old Ulster County Gazette dated Jan. 4, 1800, that appears to account the death and funeral of Gen. Washington. The children of Mrs. Gardner did not know that she had preserved this old paper among her personal effects. (Editor's note: According to the Library of Congress, reproductions of this issue were widely circulated across the country.)

75 years ago

Feb. 13, 1948: Prices of foodstuffs related to livestock and grains are down at Bloomington-Normal grocery stores from one and two weeks ago. Meats, with the exception of veal, led tthe decline. Sliced back was down 5 to 16 cents a pound, depending on brand. All beef cuts, including steaks, skidded — some as much as 15 cents. Center cut chops were down as much as 10 cents a pound.

50 years ago

Feb. 13, 1973: Timber rustlers have struck again at the Howard Virgin Timber Park east of Oak Grove Cemetery, one mile southeast of LeRoy. Latest victims of the thieves are three ancient walnut trees, cut Sunday night in the 20-acre timber park donated to the City of LeRoy in 1956. LeRoy attorney Arlo E. Bane said the thieves probably realized $1,000 to $1,500 profit from each tree because of the limited supply of walnut. 25 years ago

Feb. 13, 1998: A day after Chad Koppie's long-shot Republican gubernatorial campaign left Bloomington on a farm tractor, neither he nor the tractor made it to Springfield. Illinois State Police stopped and grounded Koppie's cab tractor for illegally driving on Interstate 72 between Decatur and Springfield. The following day, a campaign official for the retired airline pilot and farmer had already spun it into a conspiracy. He said the Secretary of State and Republican favorite George Ryan was trying to wreck Koppie's underdog, conservative campaign.

