50 years ago: Thousands celebrate Illinois Wesleyan homecoming

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Oct. 15, 1922: Gas has been struck by the city in Stein's Grove, where a well was being dug for use of picnickers. With the discovery comes an idea which may give Bloomington the most up-to-date tourists' camping around. It has been suggested that the gas be piped to ovens, which could be done at little expense. Tourists would then be without the annoyance of seeking fuel wood to build their first.

75 years ago

Oct. 15, 1947: Whether Bloomington stick strictly to President Truman's "meatless Tuesday" in restaurants appeared to be up to the customer to decide in most local businesses. Eight restaurants surveyed last week had been planning, in general, to adopt Truman's proposal; another check with them found only three had planned fully meatless menus for the second Tuesday since the president's request, made with the goal of providing assistance to Europe. Read the story.

50 years ago

Oct. 15, 1972: Thousands gathered in downtown Bloomington for the annual Illinois Wesleyan University homecoming parade. Normal Community High School won the parade judging among the 10 participating high school bands. In the float competition, Theta Chi Fraternity and Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority created a whale named "Moby Titan" and won first place. Their clown team also was first. The homecoming queen was Kim Holland of Lake Zurich. Read the story.

25 years ago

Oct. 15, 1997: McLean County has completed a transition to basic 911. The switchover means residents anywhere in the county can dial 911 in an emergency. Before, 911 was available only to residents in Bloomington-Normal, Chenoa and Lexington, with other residents having to dial seven-digit numbers. The more sophisticated enhanced 911, which provides the location of callers by matching them with a computer database of addresses, should follow in a year. Read the story.