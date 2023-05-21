How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

May 21, 1923: A little complication has developed in relation to the grade of that portion of the Illini Boulevard along the west line of Miller Park. The grade is not satisfactory to the directors of the Park Hill cemetery. They think that it is too high and will result in flood water being turned over to the cemetery tract.

75 years ago

May 21, 1948: A stretch of Illinois Terminal railroad track, not used for more than 12 years, will be removed from Bloomington streets, said Stanley Wilhoit, city engineer. The section consists of the railroad's "Y" which branches off from Madison Street east on Jefferson to Center and north on Center to Monroe street.

50 years ago

May 21, 1973: The city's plea to striking Bloomington public service and park employees to return to work was ignored. Paul Gastineau, public service director, and John Woodworth Jr., parks and recreation director, said not one union employee reported to work.

25 years ago

May 21, 1998: Personal pagers of some Twin City doctors and nurses were among the millions that stopped functioning after a $250 million satellite that feeds their pager signals tumbled out of orbit and lost track of Earth. The satellite's owner declared it "unrecoverable." The failure affected 80-90% of the 45 million pagers nationwide.

