How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

July 30, 1923: Miss Ina Stout has received notification of her appointment as postmistress at Hopedale and will assume the duties of the office as soon as her commission arrives from Washington. A graduate of Hopedale High School, she was the head of the telephone exchange for several years and for the past two years has been conducting a millinery business in Hopedale.

75 years ago

July 30, 1948: "The best outfit in my command," said Brig. Gen. Julius Klein as Bloomington's 396th anti-aircraft battalion neared the halfway mark in a two-week training period at Fort Sheridan. The unit's 200 guardsmen, participating in the first postwar camp session, have shown "amazing" progress even though many are recruits without previous military experience, said Klein, a former Chicago newspaper editor.

50 years ago

July 30, 1973: Sen. Adlai Stevenson III, D-Illinois, charged that President Richard Nixon has betrayed "the trust of the Senate, his own attorney general and the special prosecutor" by refusing to release tape recordings and documents that could clear up conflicting testimony about the Watergate scandal. "I am sickened by the President's disdain for the orderly process of law," he said. "He does not seem to care about his own solemn assurances. They are made one day and are inoperative the next."

25 years ago

July 30, 1998: The board of directors at the McLean County Prenatal Clinic has voted to dissolve the clinic, 902 Franklin Ave. in Normal, as of Sept. 1. Its services will be transferred to other community organizations, such as the McLean County Health Department. The clinic has had contact with more than 2,600 patients since it was established in 1993 by OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, BroMenn Healthcare, the health department and McLean County Medical Society.

101 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'