50 years ago: Steak 'n Shake cofounder dies at age 76

100 years ago

July 23, 1922: Condemnation proceedings will begin against certain properties bordering on Sugar Creek as a step toward the acquisition by Bloomington and Normal Sanitary District of all the property needed for the widening and deepening of the creek. The purpose is to prevent the flooding of the creek above the city water works, which causes sewage to be carried away with the flood water.

75 years ago

July 23, 1947: Coffers of 12 Bloomington societal, civic and fraternal organizations were enriched by $3,108.35 after a decision by County Judge Robert C. Underwood in the much-discussed case of "The People vs. 111 Slot Machines." The judge ordered confiscation and destruction of the machines and the stands on which they rested, but ordered the county sheriff to return to the defendant organizations all the money found in them.

50 years ago

July 23, 1972: Mrs. Edith Pressler Belt, 76, co-founder of the Steak 'n Shake restaurant chain, died at 2:45 a.m. July 22 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis. Belt, who was living in St. Louis, and her late husband, Augustus "Gus," opened their first restaurant at Main and Virginia in Normal in 1934. Since then, the chain has grown to 62 restaurants, including three locally. The home office is at 1700 W. Washington.

25 years ago

July 23, 1997: The McLean County Board reversed an earlier decision and approved a controversial rural LeRoy park planned by board member Bill Emmett. Critics argue the 1-acre park, honoring the Kickapoo Indians, is simply a way for Emmett to continue his crusade against megahog farms, since new state regulations prohibit larger-scale livestock facilities within a half-mile of outdoor recreational facilities.