50 years ago: State Farm workers move to new headquarters

100 years ago

July 30, 1922: Preparations are being made to start grading for the Illini Boulevard, Bloomington to Lincoln, next week. Cameron-Joyce & Co., contractors, are making arrangements to move. Work will start at Shirley and proceed north to the county seat. The second section south of Bloomington, in the vicinity of Funk's Grove, will be put in by another Cameron-Joyce outfit.

75 years ago

July 30, 1947: The kindergarten and six grades at Normal's daily vacation Bible school will participate in closing exercises in Normal Central school auditorium. The Rev. Harry C. Wooding of the First Presbyterian Church will give the invocation. The first grade will conduct the worship service, followed by a third grade dramatization, "How Brian Sings Praises."

50 years ago

July 30, 1972: About 450 State Farm employees will go to work July 31 in the company's new corporate headquarters at 1 State Farm Plaza thanks to a moving job over the weekend by nearly that many other people. They'll be the first contingent to occupy space in the new $31 million building. A total of 2,200 employees will move to the new complex in the next 10 to 11 months.

25 years ago

July 30, 1997: Members of the Livingston Anglers hope to hook kids on more than bluegills when they host the 10th annual Larry Douglas Memorial Fishing Tournament on Aug. 2. The event at Stillman Lake in Chenoa will give the roughly 100 expected participants a glimpse of what could become a lifelong, family-oriented hobby. The free event is open to kids 5 to 12.