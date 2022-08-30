50 years ago: State Farm cuts rates

100 years ago

Aug. 30, 1922: The Bloomington City Council is demanding that progress be made on the paving of downtown streets, which is being held up. The corporation counsel was instructed to notify the Chicago Heights Coal Co. to send a representative here to see that progress is made. The work has been subcontracted to I.D. Lain, who says he has made every effort to obtain cement but it has been complicated by ongoing strikes.

75 years ago

Aug. 30, 1947: At midnight, Bloomington-Normal telephone subscribers will convert completely to dial service, thereby completing a long-awaited project of the Illinois Telephone Company. Subscribers were reminded again that with the changeover they must being using their new telephone directories instead of their memories in dialing numbers. Approximately 5,000 number changes are contained in the new directory.

50 years ago

Aug. 30, 1972: State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. announced it is cutting rates for most of its Illinois customers by an average of 4%. The state's largest auto insurer, State Farm covers an estimated 800,000 motorists. The company said fewer auto insurance claims had resulted in higher profits, which allowed for the rate cut. It is expected to save policyholders $5.8 million annually.

25 years ago

Aug. 30, 1997: There are 118 Illinois Wesleyan University students living in a plush, $7 million new residence hall called "New House." Located just across from Wesleyan's tennis courts on Emerson Street, the new building features beautiful carpeting, oak trim and crown molding, 12-foot ceilings, floor lounges with black marble fireplaces and wiring for Internet and cable television. It costs an extra $600 a year to live in the new residence hall.