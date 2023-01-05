50 years ago: 'Shorty' celebrates barbershop's 50th anniversary in Normal

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Jan. 5, 1923: Livingston County Sheriff L.M. Shugart and a dozen deputies went hurriedly to Streator to protect the plant of the Barr Clay company from any further attacks. Two men seeking work at the plant had been attacked by a mob of 50 people. The plant has been shut down for months because the company had a large surplus of brick on hand, and a strike had been taking place at the plant.

75 years ago

Jan. 5, 1948: There was a sharp increase in traffic accidents in Bloomington in 1947, police said, but deaths and injuries declined as compared to the prior year. During the year, there were 916 reported accidents, as compared to 792 in 1946. Only two deaths were caused by accidents as compared to five in 1946, police said. There were 160 people injured in crashes in 1946 and 146 in 1947. Normal reported no traffic-related deaths in the most recent year.

50 years ago

Jan. 5, 1973: L.W. "Shorty" Peyton celebrated his 50th anniversary of cutting hair in the same Normal shop. Friends presented the 74-year-old barber with a 50th-year trophy and a coffee cake with "Happy 50th" written across the top. The ceremony took place at the morning coffee gathering of businessmen in Jones' Pharmacy, two doors east of Shorty's Shop at 205 1/2 North. Using a straight razor borrowed earlier from his shop, Shorty cut up the coffee cake and passed it out to his well-wishers.

25 years ago

Jan. 5, 1998: Erik Schmitt of Streator has earned a $1,000 grant from the Alexander Graham Bell Association for the Deaf. The 19-year-old University of Illinois freshman was born with a classification of severe bi-lateral hearing loss. Schmitt credited his hearing impairment with "making me work harder than anyone else."

