50 years ago: Roland's plans expansion in Eastland Shopping Center

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Oct. 5, 1922: Nine veterans of the 39th Illinois Volunteer Infantry, nicknamed the "Yates Phalanx," attended a reunion at the Bloomington Association of Commerce assembly room. Another 45 "honorary members" — widows and children — also attended the gathering. The regiment was mustered into service in 1861 and disbanded in December 1865. There are 145 members still living across the United States, records show. Read the story.

75 years ago

Oct. 5, 1947: Alderman Walter Benson of the sixth ward, who has recently made a personal study of Bloomington's finances, said the city council could not vote to give employees a 40-hour work week. He said the city is $294,000 "in the red" and changing from a 44-hour work week would cost another $30,000. Currently, city laborers receive 96 cents an hour, and mechanics, linemen, etc., receive $1.12 an hour. Read the story.

50 years ago

Oct. 5, 1972: The Roland's store in Eastland Shopping Center will double in size with an addition scheduled for completion about April 1. Mrs. Margaret Wakeley, president and general manager of Roland's of Bloomington Inc., said the expansion would accompany remodeling of the existing store. An elaborate brick and glass exterior with a display window and plantings will grace the back of the addition for a new outside entrance. Read the story.

25 years ago

Oct. 5, 1997: More than 3,000 Central Illinoisans made the trek by plane, bus, train and car to the Promise Keepers' gathering of Christian men in Washington, D.C. The trip was a one-day affair for more than 170 people who traveled from Bloomington-Normal via jet. Those who traveled via other modes of transportation left the region on a Friday and were expected to return Sunday. Read the story.