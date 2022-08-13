50 years ago: Progress continues on new Normal library

100 years ago

Aug. 13, 1922: Morbid crimes, rare in Bloomington, took a spurt during July, according to a police report submitted to the city council. Two were arrested for criminal assault, two for living together without license, several for "crimes against nature," and more than ordinary taken for disorderly conduct. The usual number of drunks were run in, and traffic violations increased during the month. There were 129 arrests.

75 years ago

Aug. 13, 1947: From 400 to 500 "white collar" girls are expected to be present for the State Farm Insurance company's fourth annual play day for women employees. A kid party theme will be used for the Miller Park event, which will have a variety of sports and activities. Several girls will appear in old-fashioned and carnival costumes. Features of the party will include pigtail and bubble gum-blowing contests.

50 years ago

Aug. 13, 1972: Contributions are being sought by the Normal Library Board to provide an estimated $85,000 to $100,000 worth of extras for the town's new public library. Progress on the $562,445 library is on schedule, but the board does not expect to be able to occupy the two-floor structure at 205 W. College until early 1973. Normal will continue to lease present quarters at 205 Broadway until then.

25 years ago

Aug. 13, 1997: Illinois State University is developing a program to train students not only to become good teachers, but also to speak and understand Spanish. Pending approval by the Illinois Board of Higher Education, it will begin in fall 1998. Western Illinois, Northeastern and Loyola universities already have similar programs. Illinois has about 100,000 students in school who have limited English skills.