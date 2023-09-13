How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Sept. 13, 1923: A permanent organization known as the Municipal Uniform Traffic League of Illinois, with Major Frank Shorthose of Bloomington as president and H.J. Hudson, secretary of the Bloomington Association of Commerce, as secretary, was formed in Peoria yesterday as the outcome of the first conference on traffic regulations.

75 years ago

Sept. 13, 1948: Two Illinois women were declared winners in a 1,050-mile elapsed time race staged in connection with the World Air Show. Presented with a trophy and $500 were Helen Greinke, 34, of Bloomington, and Evelyn Staedeli, 22, of Peoria. They flew their plane from Columbia Falls, Maine, to Chicago, in 29 hours and 20 minutes.

50 years ago

Sept. 13, 1973: It was a near tragedy that turned into a honey bee's delight. A railroad cleanup crew was transferring powdered sugar from an overturned hopper car when a hose sprang a leak and blew hundreds of pounds of sugar over a large area on Bloomington's west side.

25 years ago

Sept. 13, 1998: A handful of Oakdale Elementary School students gathered at the Cottage Avenue Jewel-Osco in Normal to kick off a monthly recycling event aimed at helping residents who have physical limitations that make it difficult to recycle. The project was conceived by teacher Ruthanne Voigts, who is also Oakdale's environmental club and student council sponsor, and Ecology Action Center board President Michelle Bell.

