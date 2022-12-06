50 years ago: Pinkerton guards to start at Bloomington-Normal Airport

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Dec. 6, 1922: Led by Prof. P.C. Somerville, the officers of the English Coffee Club of Illinois Wesleyan University gave 36 candidates the beautiful pledge service of that organization. The English Coffee Club is growing stronger every day. It was organized in 1920 with the purpose of promoting a keener appreciation of literature.

75 years ago

Dec. 6, 1947: Honors for the best all-around recruiting job in Illinois during the recent National Guard campaign was awarded to McLean County's 396th antiaircraft battalion. The reward will be a presidential citation and $200 cash prize. The 396th also will be entered in the national contest. McLean County increased its National Guard strength from 33 to 136 during the two-month campaign.

50 years ago

Dec. 6, 1972: Pinkerton guards were to begin service at the Bloomington-Normal Airport as part of a newly approved security plan. The guards, hired by the airport authority, are to be on duty during the times the Ozark Air Lines passengers are boarding. The hiring of guards was right in line with a Nixon administration move to tight surveillance at airports as part of a plan to curb skyjacking.

25 years ago

Dec. 6, 1997: Bloomington may have to raise water rates to pay for nearly $12 million in improvements mandated by other government agencies. The city council will consider hiring an engineering firm to study rates to determine if they must be raised to correct low water pressure and address erosion control problems at Evergreen Lake.