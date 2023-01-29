 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
50 years ago: Pekin family welcomes home son, brother who was prisoner-of-war

A telephone call created all these smiles for the Arthur Newell family. After 5½ years with no word, they learned their son and brother, S. Sgt. Stanley Newell, is on the list of prisoners to be released by the North Vietnamese. His sisters are Mary, 18, left; Amy, 20, right front; and Mrs. Charles Lehman of Clinton. 

 PANTAGRAPH ARCHIVES

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region. 

100 years ago

Jan. 29, 1923: Addition of a third story to the cramped quarters, and many other smaller improvements, are planned for the Deaconess Baby Fold on East Willow Street in the coming year. Mrs. T.W. Asher, superintendent, is in the eastern part of the state, where she is making a campaign for funds for the work. The Deaconess Home is made up of two buildings, one for the home of the children and another for the nurses' headquarters. 

75 years ago

Jan. 29, 1948: The tentative report of the McLean County School Survey committee recommended the formation of two new "community unit districts" in the county: the Danvers-Carlock area and the Cooksville, Anchor, Cropsey and Colfax area. Bloomington schools are under the unit district system, and petitions have been circulated asking the formation of such a district in an area adjacent to Empire township. 

50 years ago

Jan. 29, 1973: "We're floating. We're all just floating," said 20-year-old Amy Newell of Pekin. She had learned that her brother, Stanley Newell, son of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Newell, was alive and would be coming home after having been a prisoner of war for 5½ years. It was the first definite word they had since Stanley was listed as missing on July 12, 1967. 

25 years ago

Jan. 29, 1998: More than 12,000 people bundled in coats, hats and gloves in Champaign, waiting to see a president with a black eye and a bruised reputation. But in perhaps the roughest week of Bill Clinton's two terms, he got a chance to exhale briefly amid recent allegations of inappropriate behavior in the Oval Office. The worst thing that happened to Clinton? He had to switch planes when Air Force One got stuck in the mud at Savoy's Willard Airport. 

Compiled by Pantagraph staff 

