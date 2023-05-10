How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

May 10, 1923: Mrs. Emma J. McNoldy, the city policewoman, will begin a new schedule of duties that were outlined at a conference of Mayor Shorthose and Chief of Police Paul Giermann. McNoldy's activities have largely been confined to the supervision of dances, but there are few public dances in the city during the summer. Her duties will now include inspections of theaters, hotels, restrooms and other places.

75 years ago

May 10, 1948: The Clinton City Council at its next meeting will confront a red-hot issue when it discusses a proposal to add 250 parking meters to the 65 already installed in the downtown area. Proposal backers said the new meters would give more shoppers a chance to park in the business district and provide badly needed revenue for the city. The Retail Interest Committee of the Business and Professional Men's Club protests the addition.

50 years ago

May 10, 1973: The Pantagraph's front page today reflects perhaps the most sweeping change in newspaper production since the advent of the linotype machine a century ago. It is the first of The Pantagraph's pages to be converted to a computerized typesetting process developed especially for this newspaper by the Star-Xylogics Corp. of Clifton, N.J. Under the new system, "Cold type" replaces the familiar metal type, and stories are transmitted and produced electronically.

25 years ago

May 10, 1998: Michael Mancuso, a third-generation pilot, flight instructor and newest member of the internationally known Northern Lights Aerobatic Team, is recovering from near-fatal injuries suffered in a plane crash near Chenoa on Easter Sunday, April 12. Mancuso, 28, of Long Island, New York, attributed the crash to fatigue. "The second you think it can't happen to you, it can," he said from his bed at BroMenn Regional Medical Center.

