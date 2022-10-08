50 years ago: O'Neil Park's Pavilion Ballroom to be demolished

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Oct. 8, 1922: The $500 reward for the recovery of E.J. Leman, missing dairyman, supposed to have been killed, has now been withdrawn. The action on the part of relatives, coupled with a recent report that the dairyman was seen in South Dakota, where he formerly lived, bears out the believe of the officials that the dairyman absconded, leaving as a ruse his auto with shattered windshield on the White Oak Road two weeks ago. Sheriff Morrison has now cleared his hands of the mystery, believed to no longer be a mystery. Read the story.

75 years ago

Oct. 8, 1947: An estimated 250 members and leaders of Rural Youth of the U.S.A., representing 17 states, Washington, D.C., and Canada will meet for four days at East Bay Camp, Lake Bloomington. Small groups of young persons will gather to discuss youth's part in the community. Workshops will cover party planning, school-community program building, reporting the news and practicing parliamentary procedure. Rural Youth of the U.S.A. is an association of already organized groups whose purpose is betterment of rural and community life. Members are 18 to 26 years old. Read the story.

50 years ago

Oct. 8, 1972: The old Pavilion Ballroom will be demolished in the coming days to make way for renovation and expansion in O'Neil Park. The pavilion had its maiden dance with the Lew Thomas Orchestra in 1922. In the early days, it was a floor and a bandstand, no roof, and attendees paid 10 cents a dance. Some crowds grew as large as 1,800 people and musicians, mostly local college students, made as much as $5 a night. The rise of radio affected crowd sizes, but dances continued into the 1950s. Read the story.

25 years ago

Oct. 8, 1997: Hopes are a World War II monument on the east side of the McLean County Historical Society Museum will be dedicated in time for Veterans Day. The concrete portion of the wall, stretching nearly the length of a city block from Washington to Jefferson streets in downtown Bloomington, is virtually finished with volunteer labor from area unions. Work began during the summer. Completion awaits delivery of granite sections which will carry the names of 306 McLean County veterans who died during the war. Read the story.