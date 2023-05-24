How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

May 24, 1923: Demolishment of the residence at the southwest corner of Jefferson Street and Roosevelt Avenue has commenced by the owner, the Loyal Order of Moose, which purchased the structure from Dr. W.E. Neiberger. The building is one of the last, if not the very last, of those constructed in the thirties and possibly is the oldest residence building of the city.

75 years ago

May 24, 1948: A three-cent stamp commemorating four Army chaplains, one an Illinois Wesleyan University graduate, who went down with the troopship Dorchnester, which was torpedoed off Greenland in February 1943, will be issued Saturday. The Rev. George L. Fox of Vermont graduated from IWU in 1932.

50 years ago

May 24, 1973: Normal's first lighted tennis courts will be opened for play Saturday at Ash Park, Parks & Recreation Director Ronald Blemler announced. There is a possibility the courts, south of Sugar Creek, may be ready for play tonight.

25 years ago

May 24, 1998: For the first time since 1832, Kickapoo Nation members from Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas and Mexico will gather at the site of the former Grand Kickapoo Village near LeRoy. The two-day Homecoming Powwow will mark the first time representatives from the three official branches of the Kickapoo tribe have met together since the first Kickapoo left Illinois in 1819.

