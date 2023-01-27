50 years ago: Normal to consider liquor sales referendum

100 years ago

Jan. 27, 1923: A swimming pool and two new cottages, estimated to cost $50,000, will be provided at the Soldiers’ Orphans’ Home at Normal, it was announced yesterday by State Adjutant William Q. Setliff of the American Legion, upon his return from Springfield. Two cottages will cost $20,000 each, and the swimming pool $10,000, it was estimated. The pool will be under the gymnasium.

75 years ago

Jan. 27, 1948: Approximately $100 has been added to Lexington’s Community Center fund from receipts of a “hard times” dance attended by 250 people in the high school gymnasium. The clowns, dressed as Keystone Cops, “arrested” guests who had failed to wear hard time costumes, and hauled them before a white-wigged judge, Eldon “Pat” Murphy. Fines ranging from a penny to a dime were assessed in each offense.

50 years agoJan. 27, 1973: Five public meetings on Normal’s Feb. 26 advisory liquor referendum have been set up by a Normal City Council committee, city manager David Anderson said. The council has said it will use its home rule power under the state’s 1970 constitution to declare the town wet and adopt a limited liquor ordinance if a majority of Normalites voting in the referendum favor liquor sales.

25 years ago

Jan. 27, 1998: Citing increased costs and a host of potential problems, Heartland Community College announced it will not move to downtown Bloomington. The college will stick to its plans to build a permanent campus on Raab Road in Normal, where groundbreaking is expected in late spring. Heartland had been approached by a group of business leaders who believed a downtown community college would socially and economically revitalize downtown Bloomington.

