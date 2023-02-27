How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Feb. 27, 1923: Transformation of the coliseum by the decorations for the annual midwinter Bloomington Automobile Dealers' Association show has commenced and will be ready for the four-day show opening on Wednesday. More than $100,000 worth of the latest models will be shown. Currently, there are about 10,000 automobiles in McLean County, and nearly a million in Illinois.

75 years ago

Feb. 27, 1948: About 80 volunteer workers manned 20 trucks and tractor-drawn wagons in Minonk to rid the city streets and yards of debris from the New Year's Day sleet storm. Crews worked all day picking up brush and limbs, piled along curbs by residents, and carting it to the city dump. Work stopped over the noon hour while crews visited Morrison's restaurant for dinner, paid for by the Chamber of Commerce, sponsor of the cleanup.

50 years ago

Feb. 27, 1973: Liquor sales will be legal in Normal in two to three months, breaking a 37-year prohibition. Voters by a 3 to 2 margin approved the sale of liquor in the original package and by the drink in establishments seating 75 or more people in an advisory referendum. Mayor Carol Reitan said it would take two to three months to get an ordinance written and approved. The 6,433 vote total broke records for Normal.

25 years ago

Feb. 27, 1998: Bloomington-Normal is among the first markets to sample a new brand of citrus soft drink from Coca-Cola named Citra, a spokeswoman said. The three-phase rollout will involve a large number of retailers in about 100 markets throughout 12 states, including the Twin Cities. Citra's packaging features bright yellow graphics with an infusion of purple and green, and will be available in 20-ounce, single-serve bottles; six-, 12- and 24-packs and one-, two- and three-liter bottles.

