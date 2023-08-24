How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Aug. 24, 1923: Play for the municipal golf links championship goes into the second round today. Of the seven left in the running for the title, two are caddies: Elmer Burwitz, who learned toting bags at McLean County Country Club, and E. Gantzkow, a caddy at Highland Park. Gantzkow had the best score in the first round, an 82.

75 years ago

Aug. 24, 1948: When the temperature hit close to 100 degrees and above here this week, Bloomington youngsters happily headed for Miller Park Lake, where they rehearsed for the Aug. 29 Bloomington Aquatic Show.

50 years ago

Aug. 24, 1973: The eighth application for a Normal liquor license was filed with Town Clerk Marianne Edwards, and the liquor commission has set its first meeting to discuss the granting of licenses in the previously dry town. Mrs. Edwards said the commission will meet Monday in Eastgate Hall on the Illinois State University campus.

25 years ago

Aug. 24, 1998: The coal that brought polish immigrants to Streator at the turn of the century is gone, but the local Polish National Alliance Club hopes to attract many Polish American descendants back as the 100th anniversary of the group is celebrated. Twelve Polish immigrants formed the club as a means of getting insurance and to give them a social outlet in a strange land.

