How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

April 27, 1923: Many dogs have disappeared in Bloomington since last year, according to City Assessor George W. Grover. Last year, there were about 400 dogs, but this year the number will probably fall to 300 or less. He can give no cause for the decrease except that dogs have been sent to the country. The dog tax may be avoided if the dog is kept in hiding in the country.

75 years ago

April 27, 1948: The production of "I Remember Mama" at Illinois Wesleyan University will introduce a new method of stage presentation in Bloomington. The intimate domestic play of everyday life will be stage in the Memorial Center lounge in the arena style which has been rapidly gaining prominence throughout the United States. Five rows of approximately 325 seats will encircle the acting area of 30 feet in diameter.

50 years ago

April 27, 1973: William W. McKnight Jr. was named citizen of the year by the Normal Chamber of Commerce. He was lauded for his work in education, with the Airport Authority, the Illinois Manufacturing Association, the state Chamber of Commerce and various civic and charitable groups.

25 years ago

April 27, 1998: A Bloomington woman's letter to Dear Abby jump-started a national write-in campaign and focused the spotlight on a congressional proposal that may allow Medicaid recipients to use the funding for in-home care. "I was blown away by the response," said author Gail Kear, executive director of the Bloomington-based LIFE-CIL/Center for Independent Living. She said she has received hundreds of letters at her office since the correspondence appeared in Abby's column last month.

