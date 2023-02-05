How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Feb. 5, 1923: A drop in temperature of 38 degrees in a period of 48 hours is the record established by the Frost King on Saturday and Sunday. From a registration of 30 degrees above zero on Friday to eight degrees below zero on Sunday morning, was the feat performed by the Weather Man.

75 years ago

Feb. 5, 1948: Industrial layoffs, both permanent and temporary, boosted January unemployment claims in McLean and Livingston counties 75% above December levels. About 900 persons, half of them women, either filed for or drew state unemployment compensation in January.

50 years ago

Feb. 5, 1973: Construction workers broke ground Monday on the new Pizza Hut restaurant at 1406 E. Empire. Completion of the $70,000 building is scheduled for April 1. The new structure replaces the former Pizza Hut at the same address, which was swept by fire March 11. Loss was estimated at $100,000 and police said they suspected the fire was started by a burglar.

25 years ago

Feb. 5, 1998: Gov. Jim Edgar announced that a project examining Abraham Lincoln's life was chosen to receive a Heritage Tourism Project matching grant that could be worth $100,000. One of the seven winners picked from a field of 18 submissions, the Lincoln project is called "Looking for Lincoln." It will highlight various landmarks in Central Illinois that were important to the nation's 16th president.

100 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'