50 years ago: New bus system gets logo

100 years ago

Jan. 17, 1923: The Open Forum will add to its reputation for bringing notable people to lecture in Bloomington by presenting Edgar Lee Masters, the eminent poet, in a recital from his own works next Sunday. Mr. Masters is not only one of the foremost men of letters of our time, but the literary history of the period cannot be written without recognizing the contribution he has made to that which is distinctive, original and universal in our art.

75 years ago

Jan. 17, 1948: City parking meters will be used to collect funds to help with the effects of infantile paralysis. Aldermen voted unanimously to ask the public to drop their dime contributions to the March of Dimes in the parking meters. They will then be turned over to the county committee. This way of supporting the campaign came about after hearing a brief talk by Ben Arnold, city campaign chairman.

50 years ago

Jan. 17, 1973: The international road sign concept was used to come up with a new logotype for the Bloomington-Normal Public Transit System. Trustees adopted the use of a logo with a European flair to use on buses, bus stop signs and stationery. The logo, designed for the board by Robert Popelka, depicts a driver behind the wheel.

25 years ago

Jan. 17, 1998: A few months from breaking ground in Normal for its permanent campus, Heartland Community College is considering a plan to bring the school to downtown Bloomington, which could be revitalized by the presence of the school and its projected 5,000 students. Although specific figures haven’t been released, a group of downtown business leaders is attempting to lure Heartland with the promise of significant cost savings from the current $32 million price tag.

