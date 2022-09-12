50 years ago: Miller Park Zoo evaluated

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Sept. 12, 1922: The strike of railroad shopmen is now in its eleventh week, and it is affecting different lines of business and industry. Grocery trade is spotty and dealers in outlying stores report that the strike is hitting them hard; in some cases, they do not have cash to pay their bills as a result. Manufacturers are also beginning to feel the effect of the strike on their order books. Read the story.

75 years ago

Sept. 12, 1947: The newly organized Bank of Pontiac had received deposits at the close of business amounting to $1,077,459.43, according to Myron Heins, cashier. The bank, which opened with a state charter and capital stock of $60,000, a surplus of $30,000 and a reserve of $30,000, is successor to the Illinois State Savings bank, which announced voluntary liquidation last June. Read the story.

50 years ago

Sept. 12, 1972: Dr. Theodore Reed, director of the National Zoological Park Bureau of Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C., told the Bloomington City Council that Miller Park Zoo is clean and its animals are in excellent condition. However, he said, facilities need to be modernized. The polar bear, in particular, should have an upgraded habitat, and should be loaned to another zoo in the meantime. Read the story.

25 years ago

Sept. 12, 1997: More than 900 people from seven states have visited a five-acre corn maze created near L'Erable, about 15 miles from Kanakee, since it opened Labor Day weekend. It was created by Eric Shule, his father George Shule and sisters Renee Byarley and Sheila Schmidt. The maze features more than three miles of 60-inch-wide trails through corn that is 10 to 12 feet high. Read the story.