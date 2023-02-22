100 years ago

Feb. 22, 1923: Simon Frank’s venture as a liquor vendor lasted just one sale before his stock of wine was inventoried by police and his business brought to an end, according to court proceedings. He sold a quantity of wine for $20 to a neighbor before police seized his remaining wine supply, about 100 gallons valued at $1,000. He faced $225 in fines and $25 in costs, well over the money he made.

75 years ago

Feb. 22, 1948: Gubernatorial candidate Adlai E. Stevenson and U.S. Sen. Scott W. Lucas assailed Gov. Dwight Green and GOP leadership at a $10 a plate Jackson Day dinner in Springfield marking the Democratic primary campaign kickoff. “He has created a political octopus whose tentacles spread over the state like a Cape Cod fog,” Stevenson said of Green, adding, “This machine which has degraded, corrupted and corroded the public service in Illinois must be destroyed.”

50 years agoFeb. 22, 1973: After 18 months of searching and consideration of about 25 locations, the McLean County YWCA’s attempts to find a site for a new building have ended. The Y was formally given an initial five acres with a possibility of five more from the G. Earl Hartenbower Land Trust “for the purpose of building a new office.” The land borders on the east side of the Lincolnwood subdivision north of Illinois 9.

25 years ago

Feb. 22, 1998: State Sen. Penny Severns of Decatur died Feb. 21 at the age of 46, four years after being diagnosed with cancer and two days after ending her Democratic campaign for secretary of state. “Penny had shared a thought with her family last night they felt would be appropriate to share with her Illinois family, and that is, ‘You be strong,’” a spokesperson said.

