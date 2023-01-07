50 years ago: McLean County probation caseload grows

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Jan. 7, 1923: The death rate in Bloomington for 1922 was higher than the rate throughout the country, according to a report by City Health Director H.B. Wood. The number of deaths here per 1,000 population was 13.9 in 1922; the prior year, the number was 17.2, showing that the rate decreased last year. However, it was still higher than 11.7, the rate for all states in 1921.

75 years ago

Jan. 7, 1948: The first meeting of Normal Community High School's adult evening farmer school attracted 75 men from McLean County and nearby communities. The first of the school's 10 weekly meetings was devoted to a discussion of income tax, including inventories, depreciation scheduled for equipment and livestock, small deductions often overlooked and the sale of cattle as capital assets. Next week's meeting will be a talk on the feeding of hogs.

50 years ago

Jan. 7, 1973: An increasing caseload in the McLean County Adult Probation Office may indicate there may be more work than the two probation officers can handle. An annual report showed that they received a total of 274 cases in 1972, up from 223 the prior year. Probation officer Edwin T. Beverage said the most alarming statistic in his report showed that probation hearings for more serious offenses have substantially increased.

25 years ago

Jan. 7, 1998: Twin City developer Larry Hundman will lease the former K's Merchandise site in Normal and renovate it into a six-business strip mall, he said. Hundman is asking town officials to approve a preliminary development plan that includes the construction of two 12,000-square-foot buildings on the northwest and southwest corners of what is now the parking lot of the vacant store at 1600 E. College Ave.

