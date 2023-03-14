100 years ago

March 14, 1923: The oldest resident of Clinton, Mrs. Eleanor Magill, is celebrating her 95th birthday. She is one of the city’s most beloved and best-known residents, and has a keen sense of humor. “Don’t talk to me about ‘the good old days,’” she says, with a laugh. “They weren’t so good as some people might want you to think. It’s today that I’m interested in.”

75 years ago

March 14, 1948: The biggest Bloomington High School band in the history of the school will present its annual midwinter concert in the BHS auditorium at 8 p.m. Tuesday. The band has 68 pieces this year. The program includes three solo numbers: “Thine Alone,” Miss Betty Hodges, soprano, and Jack Detherage, cornetist; “We Three,” drum trio of Jack Petticord, Jack Kidwell and Jack Barnes; “The Three Jacks,” trumpet trio Merle Sherman, John LaDue and Jack Detherage.

50 years agoMarch 14, 1973: More than nine years of discussion, planning and zigzagging came near an end when the McLean County Board took its most forward step yet toward construction of a new courthouse-jail complex. The board voted 19-7 to have architect Eugene Asbury and the county’s Public Building Commission prepare detailed plans and specifications so that bids may be sought for the complex. The board could still reject bids if they come in substantially above the $5.1 million cost estimate Asbury provided.

25 years ago

March 14, 1998: A people-shy black-and-white dog is likely to be excused from a new leash law in El Paso, where she has become the “town dog” — owned by everyone and no one. The dog, named Missy by one of the residents she regularly visits, has been in the community for about 10 years. “Everyone has a lot of affection for her, including police and the city council,” said Tessa O’Brien, administrative assistant to Administrator Ted Gresham.

100 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'