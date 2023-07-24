How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

July 24, 1923: The hot nights are driving the sleepers from torrid rooms to the cool sward of the courthouse lawn. On Sunday night, more than a score of men were noticed stretched out upon the grass, at peace with the world, snoring to their hearts' content. They were able to woo the sleep goddess in the open but could not do so in a stuffy room.

75 years ago

July 24, 1948: "Honesty is the best policy" proved true in Hopedale for John Hieser, who was awarded a check and honesty medal by the Hopedale Optimist Club. Young Hieser had returned a billfold containing money and valuable papers, which he found during the Optimist-sponsored Fourth of July celebration at the city park, to Charles Eckhart of Armington.

50 years ago

July 24, 1973: Eisner Food Stores is closing its store at 1206 N. Main St. at the end of this month, citing the cost of running it. The site became a grocery store in 1937 with the opening of Piggly Wiggly; the name was changed to Eisner in 1951 when royalty costs for the Piggly Wiggly name increased.

25 years ago

July 24, 1998: The third year of the Lloyd's of London training program at Illinois State University's Katie School of Insurance saw the number of students increase by more than a third, from 14 in each of the first two years to 25 this year. This year also marks the beginning of an exchange that will send senior insurance executives from throughout the nation, including from State Farm and Country Companies, to Lloyd's training center at Oxford University.

