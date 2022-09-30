50 years ago: Lynn's Lunch closes up shop after 28 years

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Sept. 30, 1922: "Why Wives Go Wrong" was explained to a good-sized feminine audience at the Chatterton Opera House. The play is a melodrama dealing with matrimonial troubles after a two-year trial and ends happily, pointing a decided moral. The leading woman, Miss Hilda Graham, made a brief speech between the second and third acts in which she explained the play. It was repeated in the evening, and will be given again this afternoon and evening with a matinee to ladies only.

75 years ago

Sept. 30, 1947: One in three freshmen at Illinois State Normal University this fall came armed with a state scholarship, setting an all-time record, university officials said. Each of the 516 state scholarships is worth $320 to prospective teachers studying at one of the state's five teacher colleges; the awards exempt students from state tuition, based on their outstanding high school records.

50 years ago

Sept. 30, 1972: Mrs. Louise Lynn closed her restaurant, Lynn's Lunch, after more than 28 years in business. The restaurant at 942 W. MacArthur, Bloomington, served made-from-scratch meals in a homey neighborhood setting. Lynn said the decision came as her husband is recovering from an illness, her 89-year-old mother is staying with the family and parking became an issue after MacArthur Street was changed to one-way.

25 years ago

Sept. 30, 1997: A popular restaurant/bar and a gift shop were destroyed by a wind-blown blaze that frustrated firefighters for hours and threatened an entire block of downtown Pontiac. There were no injuries. The blaze apparently began in Country Balloons and Gifts, 121 N. Mill St., and quickly spread to Allan's Pub & Grub, 123 N. Mill St. Both businesses were gutted.