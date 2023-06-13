How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

June 13, 1923: The marker erected by the senior class of Illinois Wesleyan in the south entrance of the main building, in honor of Major John Wesley Powell, will be one of the permanent memorials of that institution and is a well-deserved tribute to one of the greatest lights of the Methodist seat of learning. The declaratory ceremonies were yesterday.

75 years ago

June 13, 1948: Wisdom of the city's acquisition of Lake Bloomington as a surface water supply is evidenced in a recent report by the Illinois Legislative Council. The report says groundwater reserves in Illinois cities and farms are shrinking seriously. In the Peoria-Pekin, Champaign-Urbana and Joliet areas, the shortage is becoming acute.

50 years ago

June 13, 1973: A crowd of 10,000 people is expected to be on hand Friday to see President Richard M. Nixon unveil the cornerstone of the new Pekin Public Library and Dirksen Congressional Leadership Research Center.

25 years ago

June 13, 1998: A lot of high school reunions have been planned for this summer, but none as notable as the Stanford High School Class of 1938. Of the 17 students still looking at old yearbooks, 13 attended their 60th High School Class Reunion recently at the Old Country Buffet in Normal. Their teacher, Phileta (Burnham) Springer, and her husband, Stan, dined with the class and still equipped about the behavior of the "kids" when they were in school.

