50 years ago: Judge told to halt 'Nixon blitz' in Normal

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Sept. 21, 1922: Despite threatening weather, attendance at the McLean County Fair in Stanford was very satisfactory. The festivities opened with a ball game between Armington and Stanford, which Stanford won 5 to 3. Judges issued awards for top entries in categories of horticulture, farm products, poultry, cattle, mules and horses.

75 years ago

Sept. 21, 1947: Doris Takehara is the third student from Hawaii to join the Illinois State Normal University student body this year. A transfer student from the University of Hawaii, Takehara said she was impressed by the lack of noise on the campus. She came to ISNU after hearing about it through a friend who corresponded with Lily Furukawa, one of two Hawaiian women who entered the university in January.

50 years ago

Sept. 21, 1972: Republican voter registration efforts by Associate Circuit Judge William T. Caisley came to an end after the administrative officer for Illinois courts said those efforts were in violation of a state Supreme Court rule related to judges' political activities. Caisley had told a Pantagraph reporter in passing that he had been involved in a "Nixon blitz" in Normal in an attempt to ensure that Republicans were registered for the Nov. 7 election.

25 years ago

Sept. 21, 1997: Ten Illinois State University students and one student from Keene College in New Hampshire had the chance to muddy their boots and brighten their minds this summer while spending two weeks on an island off the coast of Maine. It was the inaugural year for this intensive summer course, "Physiology of Marine and Maritime Organisms," which is sponsored by the ISU biology department.