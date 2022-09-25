50 years ago: Italian beef and oratory at local Democrats' rally

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Sept. 25, 1922: E.J. Leman, a well-to-do Bloomington dairyman, has disappeared under mysterious circumstances. All day long and into the night, Sheriff Morrison and Chief of Police Gierman, several officers and two hundred or more civilians searched in vain for the missing man. Leman's auto was found on White Oak Road, about two blocks north of Market Street, with the windshield having been smashed by a brick. His father has offered a reward of $500.

75 years ago

Sept. 25, 1947: Two types of transport — the Pioneer and Beech 34 — are being considered for "feeder" service through Bloomington to be operated by the Parks Air Transport company. Plans say the Parks service will operate at least four flights daily through Bloomington. Two will be eastbound with stops at Urbana-Champaign and Danville, and in Indiana, Crawfordsville and Indianapolis. Two would be westbound with stops in Peoria, Galesburg and the tri-cities of Rock Island, Moline and Davenport.

50 years ago

Sept. 25, 1972: Roughly 300 to 400 Democrats showed up to a rally at Lucca Forest, where they heard from Illinois Auditor Michael Howlett, who is running for secretary of state, and state Rep. Gerald Bradley. The rally started with a picnic lunch of Italian beef sandwiches, politicking, handshaking and music from piano and banjos. Then came the speeches: enthusiastic, barnstorming, get-out-the-vote, support-your-candidate speeches.

25 years ago

Sept. 25, 1997: Members of the Bloomington City Council and District 87 board are in talks about who should pay for school crossing guards. In recent years, the city of Bloomington has assumed the entire cost, roughly $72,000 for 1997. But city council members say they only want to pay half of those costs in the future.