How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Aug. 4, 1923: Bloomington residents will officially take cognizance of the death of President Warren G. Harding and put in speech and writing their sorrow on the passing of the chief executive. Mayor Frank E. Shorthose yesterday began preparations for a great mass meeting of Bloomington people to be held on Sunday afternoon.

75 years ago

Aug. 4, 1948: Here are the plays to be presented by the Community Players during the coming season: "State of the Union," Pulitzer Prize Play of 1946, Oct. 14 and 15; "Life With Father," Dec. 2 and 3; "Another Part of the Forest," Jan. 13 and 14; and "John Loves Mary," Feb. 17 and 18.

50 years ago

Aug. 4, 1973: Swimming at Miller Park halted Friday after raw sewage was found leaking into the lagoon. Ben Boyd, chief sanitarian for McLean County Health Department, ordered the halt. Donald Ferguson, city director of engineering and water, was to discover the sewage source.

25 years ago

Aug. 4, 1998: AirTran says nonstop jet service to Orlando is a luxury it can no longer afford to provide to any of the cities it serves, including Bloomington-Normal. The nonstop daily flight to Orlando, which marked the start of jet service to Central Illinois Regional Airport in late 1996, will be halted Sept. 9. However, heavy passenger demands may soon dictate a third flight to Atlanta for the Twin Cities.

