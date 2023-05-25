Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

May 25, 1923: A physician probably will be at the helm of the city's health force instead of an engineer. Mayor Shorthose said he believed a doctor could best fill the office. The sanitary engineers were brought here upon the request of aldermen who believed that an engineer might accomplish more by preventing diseases.

75 years ago

May 25, 1948: Employees of the Meadows division of the Thor corporation in Bloomington are voting a 25 cent per month payroll deduction which will be put in a fund for charities and fund campaigns. The employees will elect an executive committee which will supervise the disbursement of money.

50 years ago

May 25, 1973: A petition for a preliminary injunction to halt the 24-day-old strike by Bloomington's public service and parks department employees was filed in McLean County Circuit Court. A hearing on the petition, filed by Corp. Counsel David Stanczak, was set for today.

25 years ago

May 25, 1998: An explosion ripped through a church in Danville, injuring 33 congregation members. The blast, the cause of which remained under investigation, tore a hole in the side of the First Assembly of God Church during a service attended by roughly 300 people. The force of the explosion shattered windows up to 100 yards away.

