How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

July 20, 1923: The B&N street railway has asked permission of the city council to lay another track on Fell Avenue between Florence and Hovey avenues. The reason is that when the pavement is being laid on Franklin Avenue, there can be 10-minute service given on Fell Avenue line, and after it has been finished there can be seven-and-a-half minute service on this line.

75 years ago

July 20, 1948: Several hundreds of people in the Central Park of Illinois are busy detasseling hybrid corn. One hundred and ten girls from Chicago were to come to El Paso to work for the Pfister Hybrid company. They will be lodged in a converted warehouse.

50 years ago

July 20, 1973: Doctor of arts programs in history and math at Illinois State University won the approval of ISU's Board of Regents. The regents voted 7-1 to send the program proposals to the Board of Higher Education for approval.

25 years ago

July 20, 1998: More trees and fewer lights are among the concessions that developer Jack Snyder has agreed to as part of his plan for a new office building adjacent to the Bachenheimer subdivision on Bloomington's southeast side. Snyder has proposed a four-story building that would become part of his existing development that includes the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center, Brickyard Apartments and a T.G.I. Friday's restaurant.

