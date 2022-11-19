50 years ago: Illinois State University lets students paint dorm rooms

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.
100 years ago
Nov. 19, 1922: An ordinance designed to eliminate many of the billboards that now infest parts of Normal was passed by the Normal council. The ordinance provides that no billboards or signboards shall be erected on any public or private property in Normal unless the builder has the written consent of three-fourths of residential owners within 800 feet of the proposed sign.
75 years ago
Nov. 19, 1947: Merle Sherman, a 17-year-old Bloomington High School senior, won first prize from the Louis E. Davis post of the American Legion for his essay on the National Guard. He won a $25 prize for the 50-word essay, which said, in part: "Are you a good American and know what is good for you? The National Guard is the answer." Darlene Voight of Heyworth High School won the $15 second prize; Willard Weidner of Cooksville won the $10 third prize.
50 years ago
Nov. 19, 1972: A program allowing students living in Illinois State University residence halls to repaint their own rooms will start after the Thanksgiving vacation, according to Isabelle Terrill, ISU director of housing. The university will furnish the paint. An interior decorator, Bloomington paint firm and national paint manufacturer helped work to develop the plan. Bradley University in Peoria offered a similar opportunity last year, Terrill said, but she has learned of no other Illinois universities following suit.
25 years ago
Nov. 19, 1997: A new Mexican restaurant is expected to arrive in the Twin Cities sometime during the first week of December when Fiesta Ranchera opens in Colonial Plaza, 1500 East Empire St., Bloomington. Owner Juan Leon, a native of Mexico who owns Fiesta Ranchera restaurants in Pekin and East Peoria, said he hopes to have the 5,000-square-foot restaurant open well before the holidays and staffed with about 12 employees.
