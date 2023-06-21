How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

June 21, 1923: Thirsty throats of the last few days caused a heavy drain on the city water supply. The output at the two plants reached 4 million gallons yesterday. The supply is far from exhausted, according to Chester C. Williams, superintendent of water and light. The total possible output, he said, is 10 million gallons a day.

75 years ago

June 21, 1948: Warmer weather blessed the second and final night session of the sixth annual benefit horse show at Farm Bureau field on Sunday night and many horse lovers turned up long before opening time at 7:30 p.m. At least 2,000 saw the Sunday night show.

50 years ago

June 21, 1973: The Board of Regents appointed Dr. Gene Budig interim president of Illinois State University to replace Dr. David K. Berlo, who resigned May 30. Budig, now vice president and dean of ISU, takes the helm of the university on July 1.

25 years ago

June 21, 1998: Held every Father's Day, Pontiac's Hang Loose Weekend is a chance to celebrate the long-past era of poodle skirts, drive-ins and tail fins. This weekend, the Courthouse Square was packed with activities, including three-on-three basketball tournament, craft vendors and face painting. Additionally, Humiston-Riverside Park was the site of more than 140 classic autos as part of the Rustic Auto Club's annual show.

