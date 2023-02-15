How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Feb. 15, 1923: Lincoln's first photograph was taken in Bloomington, the work of some unknown artist of the Evergreen City in 1844. The original is owned by William G. Taylor, a prominent realty operator of Cleveland. He has been its proud owner for more than 40 years.

75 years ago

Feb. 15, 1948: A mysterious radio wave has swept across dials here with increasing frequency during the last several months, blotting out high frequency radio sending and receiving, taxicab radio frequencies, police radio, amateur radio and WJBC-FM. The wave sounds like a thousand buzz saws revving to a high pitch.

50 years ago

Feb. 15, 1973: Gov. Daniel Walker came to Presser Hall, Illinois Wesleyan University, on Thursday just a governor. An hour later, after praising the state's higher education system, he walked out an honorary doctor of laws. It was his first honorary degree as governor.

25 years ago

Feb. 15, 1998: A budget windfall from a lawsuit over township boundaries will lead to better roads and lower tax rates in rural Bloomington, according to Bloomington Township Supervisor Al Lamar. But one township's gain is another's loss, and most Bloomington residents will see a slight increase in their tax bills — about $30 a year for the average homeowner. What's more, residents of some recently annexed territory could find themselves paying twice for road improvements.

100 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'